A few of places we saw while in Uk 2 I'd like to comment on St Sennen my GGGMother was laid to rest here and as the First and last inn right next door we had to go in such a cute Inn by Dawn
Photo 1151



6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Elisa Smith ace
Lovely.
March 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 5th, 2023  
