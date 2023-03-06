Sign up
A few of places we saw while in Uk 2 I’d like to comment on St Sennen my GGGMother was laid to rest here and as the First and last inn right next door we had to go in such a cute Inn
6th March 2023
Dawn
@Dawn
Elisa Smith
Lovely.
March 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
March 5th, 2023
