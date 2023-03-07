Sign up
Photo 1152
2018 trip continues with very fimilar famous sites
Battle of Hastings
Re storms l Castle
Oldest house in Fowey (now a cafe)
London Bridge
Lands end
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy
ace
I especially like the castle. Each photo is fabulous though. It must’ve been a remarkable time.
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy yes it certainly was .
March 6th, 2023
