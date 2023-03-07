Previous
Next
2018 trip continues with very fimilar famous sites by Dawn
Photo 1152

2018 trip continues with very fimilar famous sites

Battle of Hastings
Re storms l Castle
Oldest house in Fowey (now a cafe)
London Bridge
Lands end
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I especially like the castle. Each photo is fabulous though. It must’ve been a remarkable time.
March 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy yes it certainly was .
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise