2018 trip continued We travelled by train from London to Edinburgh which was am enjoyable trip while in Edinburgh we picked up another car here are a few of places we visited.

Greyfriars Bobby needs no introduction
Roslyn chapel
Loch Ness
Culloden Battlefield
Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
