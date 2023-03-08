Sign up
Photo 1153
2018 trip continued We travelled by train from London to Edinburgh which was am enjoyable trip while in Edinburgh we picked up another car here are a few of places we visited.
Greyfriars Bobby needs no introduction
Roslyn chapel
Loch Ness
Culloden Battlefield
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
