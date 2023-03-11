2018 Trip continues on leaving Paris we flew to Krakow another interesting place , what is not showing in photos is the visit to both Oscar Schindlers museum which is in the actual factory he had in WW11

The other site not showing is Auschwitz .

A very surreal experience which saw me in tears .

I actually would have like to go to Wolfberg as this was where my father was held for 4years ,now there is a memorial there now.

The salt mine was amazing over 300 steps to get to first level there is a chapel down in the tunnels which was when we were there was still being used .

Luckily there is a lift to take everyone back to the surface.

The other point of interest was the number of groups of people veining escorted through these Historical venues .