2018 trip continues from Krakow to Sweden to attend our Grandson Merlin’s 1st birthday , He had been diagnosed with a genetic health issue MPS Type 111.

He was and is a delightful little boy who now has a brother Fred @ healthy 2yr old .

We had 10days with Johanna Josh and Merlin before leaving , travelling by bus to Copenhagen for flight home , in all we had just under 7 weeks travelling .

It’s been lovely to relive through photos .