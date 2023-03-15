Previous
Next
This was our beautiful boy Zac a curly coated retriever who passed a few years ago by Dawn
Photo 1160

This was our beautiful boy Zac a curly coated retriever who passed a few years ago

As you can see so tolerant Meg now 10yrs was a puppy and anyone who’s had one knows they can be a pain but Zac was fabulous with her
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Cuties!
March 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Sweet.
March 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@pompadoorphotography Thanking you and for fav
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy
@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole
March 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
A very sweet capture of them both
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise