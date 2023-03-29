Sign up
Photo 1174
Over our fence
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
7
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2021
photos
138
followers
124
following
321% complete
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
7
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th March 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beatrice Kocina
Can I say you have cute neighbors?
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture!
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beatricekocina
lol indeed Thanking you
@marlboromaam
Thankingvyou Mags
March 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@joansmor
Thanking you Joan
March 28th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Happy looking cows & the best neighbours!
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@happypat
Hello there Pat yes so nice they come up to fence to see what’s you’re doing .
March 28th, 2023
@marlboromaam Thankingvyou Mags