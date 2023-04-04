Previous
Waiting for our …… by Dawn
Photo 1180

Waiting for our ……

4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture. Love the ripples in the water and the reflections. Nice set up for some surf fishing.
April 3rd, 2023  
Lin ace
Perfect in black/white.
April 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love this shot!
April 3rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Those reflections come out really strongly in b&w! Great shot!
April 3rd, 2023  
Leslie ace
nice ripples and reflection
April 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
B&W is the perfect chopice for this subject! A fabulous choice of composition too, Dawn it tells a great story
April 3rd, 2023  
