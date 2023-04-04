Sign up
Photo 1180
Waiting for our ……
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
6
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2038
photos
138
followers
127
following
323% complete
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
432
1178
1179
106
433
1180
107
434
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Main
Taken
31st March 2023 12:46pm
Tags
beach
,
chairs
,
longline
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture. Love the ripples in the water and the reflections. Nice set up for some surf fishing.
April 3rd, 2023
Lin
ace
Perfect in black/white.
April 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love this shot!
April 3rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Those reflections come out really strongly in b&w! Great shot!
April 3rd, 2023
Leslie
ace
nice ripples and reflection
April 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
B&W is the perfect chopice for this subject! A fabulous choice of composition too, Dawn it tells a great story
April 3rd, 2023
