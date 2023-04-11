Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1187
A Chrysanthemum centre and bug
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
12
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2059
photos
139
followers
128
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Latest from all albums
112
1185
440
113
1186
1187
441
114
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
12
Fav's
7
Album
Main
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A super macro shot filling your frame! Stunning, Dawn!
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
April 10th, 2023
katy
ace
Such a gorgeous flower! Your photo shows all it’s beautiful details so well
April 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up shot - I even tried to flick off the fly off my screen ! ha!! fav
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl and for fav ,
I’ve done that on photos with bugs too lol
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Striking!
April 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2023
Kathy
ace
The colors and shapes of the petals are beautiful. The fly - well...it's pretty sharp too.
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav
@joansmor
Thanking you Joan
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy and for fav
April 11th, 2023
Pat
Oh beautiful, I love how you’ve filled the frame and the little bug adds an extra interest. Love it!
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@pattyblue
Thanking you Pat and for fav
April 11th, 2023
Leslie
ace
love how you filled the frame and even got a fly
April 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav ,
I’ve done that on photos with bugs too lol
@joansmor Thanking you Joan
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy and for fav