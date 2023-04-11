Previous
A Chrysanthemum centre and bug by Dawn
Photo 1187

A Chrysanthemum centre and bug

11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Dawn

Photo Details

Heather ace
A super macro shot filling your frame! Stunning, Dawn!
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav
April 10th, 2023  
katy ace
Such a gorgeous flower! Your photo shows all it’s beautiful details so well
April 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up shot - I even tried to flick off the fly off my screen ! ha!! fav
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav ,
I’ve done that on photos with bugs too lol
April 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Striking!
April 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
The colors and shapes of the petals are beautiful. The fly - well...it's pretty sharp too.
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav
@joansmor Thanking you Joan
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy and for fav
April 11th, 2023  
Pat
Oh beautiful, I love how you’ve filled the frame and the little bug adds an extra interest. Love it!
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@pattyblue Thanking you Pat and for fav
April 11th, 2023  
Leslie ace
love how you filled the frame and even got a fly
April 11th, 2023  
