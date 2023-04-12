Sign up
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1188
Waxeye waiting for an orange
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2063
photos
139
followers
128
following
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd July 2022 11:50am
Heather
ace
A nice close-up capture of this cutie! (a new one for me) Fav
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
April 11th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🌷
ace
Very nicely captured! I like the wood texture background whether that was added or natural.
April 11th, 2023
George
ace
Superb detail.
April 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot!
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@skipt07
Thanking you Skip and for fav no it’s natural
@gaf005
Thanking you George and for fav
@marlboromaam
Thanking you mags
April 11th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely capture
April 11th, 2023
katy
ace
such an unusual looking bird! Wonderful light in this composition Dawn
April 11th, 2023
