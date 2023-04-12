Previous
Waxeye waiting for an orange by Dawn
Photo 1188

Waxeye waiting for an orange

12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Heather ace
A nice close-up capture of this cutie! (a new one for me) Fav
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav
April 11th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🌷 ace
Very nicely captured! I like the wood texture background whether that was added or natural.
April 11th, 2023  
George ace
Superb detail.
April 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful shot!
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@skipt07 Thanking you Skip and for fav no it’s natural
@gaf005 Thanking you George and for fav
@marlboromaam Thanking you mags
April 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely capture
April 11th, 2023  
katy ace
such an unusual looking bird! Wonderful light in this composition Dawn
April 11th, 2023  
