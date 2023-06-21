Previous
Sparrows enjoying some seeds by Dawn
Sparrows enjoying some seeds

21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Dawn


@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags
So nice!
June 20th, 2023  
Heather
Sweet! I'm fond of sparrows.
June 20th, 2023  
Dawn
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags

@365projectorgheatherb Thanks Heather
June 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Sweet!
June 20th, 2023  
