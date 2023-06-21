Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Sparrows enjoying some seeds
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2236
photos
144
followers
132
following
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
476
343
1254
1255
477
344
1256
1257
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
20th June 2023 10:43am
Mags
ace
So nice!
June 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
Sweet! I'm fond of sparrows.
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks Heather
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet!
June 20th, 2023
