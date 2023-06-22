Sign up
Previous
Photo 1258
Now dry after a bath it was chilly here so pop a jumper on her
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
9
4
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2237
photos
146
followers
137
following
344% complete
Heather
ace
Just too adorable, Dawn! Those eyes! Fav
June 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh he’s so so cute
June 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
She's adorable!
June 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
How sweet and precious!
June 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw doesn't she look sweet.
June 21st, 2023
katy
ace
FAV What a perfect photo
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
June 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet!
June 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Cute
June 22nd, 2023
