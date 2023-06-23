Sign up
Photo 1259
The drive into Mt Cook
An older photo
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
9
5
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2239
photos
148
followers
138
following
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture of what looks like a beautiful mountain
June 24th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Wonderful
June 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely mountains!
June 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Great view.
June 24th, 2023
Fisher Family
Beautiful - a spectacular mountain landscape - fav!
Ian
June 24th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great scene of the road! I loved the landscapes of that part of the world; everywhere you turn is magnificent
June 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@swchappell
@cdonohoue
@radiogirl
@marlboromaam
@fishers
@ankers70
Thanking you all for kind comments and favs all so much appreciated
June 24th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Gorgeous capture of this magnificent mountain range
June 24th, 2023
katy
ace
Beautiful capture of the snowcapped mountains
June 24th, 2023
Ian
Thanking you all for kind comments and favs all so much appreciated