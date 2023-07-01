Previous
Puneke Beach by Dawn
Puneke Beach

1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Heather ace
A great capture of this perfect rainbow, Dawn! Fav
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm so glad I saw this today. I learned of the passing of a mentor and friend in my photo club. He will be dearly missed by all of us- but the rainbow is a sign of hope. Beautiful shot.
June 30th, 2023  
Beth ace
Beautiful! Nice leading lines to the rainbow.
June 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
June 30th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Looks like vehicles have been driving on this beach! Must be safe. Lovely to see the rainbow!
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023  
