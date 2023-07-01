Sign up
Puneke Beach
1st July 2023
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Heather
ace
A great capture of this perfect rainbow, Dawn! Fav
June 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm so glad I saw this today. I learned of the passing of a mentor and friend in my photo club. He will be dearly missed by all of us- but the rainbow is a sign of hope. Beautiful shot.
June 30th, 2023
Beth
ace
Beautiful! Nice leading lines to the rainbow.
June 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Looks like vehicles have been driving on this beach! Must be safe. Lovely to see the rainbow!
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
June 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023
