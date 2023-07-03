Previous
Tūī has found the oranges which the little white eyes enjoy too by Dawn
Photo 1269

Tūī has found the oranges which the little white eyes enjoy too

Im acknowledging all kind comments ,favs ,so I have more time to view all your photos 🥰
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
