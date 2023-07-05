Previous
Pancake rocks (Punakahi S. I West Coast by Dawn
Photo 1272

Pancake rocks (Punakahi S. I West Coast

An older photo
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 5th, 2023  
katy ace
oh, wow! Those are awesome. I love how you have composed it with the water in the background
July 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They do look like pancakes! Good shot!
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise