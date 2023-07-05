Sign up
Previous
Photo 1272
Pancake rocks (Punakahi S. I West Coast
An older photo
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
3
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2254
photos
147
followers
138
following
348% complete
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
347
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 5th, 2023
katy
ace
oh, wow! Those are awesome. I love how you have composed it with the water in the background
July 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They do look like pancakes! Good shot!
July 5th, 2023
