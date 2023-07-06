Previous
Rust never sleeps by Dawn
Rust never sleeps

6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Suzanne ace
I like the lines in this and the title
July 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
So true! And a great capture and composition to show this! As Susanne mentioned, great lines! Fav
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
There is something so beautiful about rust.
July 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Interesting patterns in the rust, and the diagonal of a roof creates a fascinating contrast to the grass and weeds below
July 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the metal roof and it's various degrees of rust.
July 6th, 2023  
