Previous
Photo 1273
Rust never sleeps
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
5
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Suzanne
ace
I like the lines in this and the title
July 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
So true! And a great capture and composition to show this! As Susanne mentioned, great lines! Fav
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
There is something so beautiful about rust.
July 5th, 2023
katy
ace
Interesting patterns in the rust, and the diagonal of a roof creates a fascinating contrast to the grass and weeds below
July 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the metal roof and it's various degrees of rust.
July 6th, 2023
