Photo 1274
This little fantail moves so fast these are best pics of the huge number taken lol
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great triptych with the little bird in motion !
July 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
A lovely collage, Dawn! I can see why it's called a fantail!
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Some beautiful shots!
July 6th, 2023
