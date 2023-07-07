Previous
This little fantail moves so fast these are best pics of the huge number taken lol

7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Dawn

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great triptych with the little bird in motion !
July 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
A lovely collage, Dawn! I can see why it's called a fantail!
July 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Some beautiful shots!
July 6th, 2023  
