3 in a row by Dawn
Photo 1285

3 in a row

18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
July 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot. Looks a bit misty & they all have their coats on!
July 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture!
July 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
So nice to see them stay warm with their coats!
July 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
They look nicely wrapped up against the cold.
July 17th, 2023  
KWind ace
Great shot and title.
July 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@joansmor @carole_sandford @beryl @marlboromaam @onewing
Thanking you all ladies so much appreciated
July 17th, 2023  
