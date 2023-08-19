Sign up
Previous
Photo 1317
A Kowhai flower and buds , the Keruru has been gorging himself on the tender leaves and buds and the Tui enjoys the nectar.
Thanking you all who helped my photo of tūī reach TT so much appreciated 😊
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2310
photos
152
followers
119
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th August 2023 4:32pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love those delicate stamen hanging down from the blossom. Good shot!
August 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
August 19th, 2023
