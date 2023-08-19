Previous
A Kowhai flower and buds , the Keruru has been gorging himself on the tender leaves and buds and the Tui enjoys the nectar. by Dawn
Thanking you all who helped my photo of tūī reach TT so much appreciated 😊
Dawn

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love those delicate stamen hanging down from the blossom. Good shot!
August 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
August 19th, 2023  
