A wood pigeon (kererū) leaving a guava tree by Dawn
Photo 1318

A wood pigeon (kererū) leaving a guava tree

20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great timing!
August 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
super capture Dawn - gosh such a blue colour too
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav

@radiogirl Thanking you Kathy and for fav

@brigette Thanking you Bridgette
August 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful bird and a delightful capture in flight - so very well done - fav
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav
August 20th, 2023  
