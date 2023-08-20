Sign up
Previous
Photo 1318
A wood pigeon (kererū) leaving a guava tree
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
6
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2312
photos
152
followers
119
following
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1313
1314
1315
356
1316
1317
1318
357
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
18th August 2023 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing!
August 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
super capture Dawn - gosh such a blue colour too
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags and for fav
@radiogirl
Thanking you Kathy and for fav
@brigette
Thanking you Bridgette
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful bird and a delightful capture in flight - so very well done - fav
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl and for fav
August 20th, 2023
