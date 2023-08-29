Sign up
Photo 1327
He’s back I was able to get 2 feet when taking this using stand 50 mm lens
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
8
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2326
photos
153
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th August 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Such a pose! Wonderful capture.
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a pose! A great pic!
August 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Bit of a contortionist! Great shot.
August 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Super closeup shot.
August 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! such an acrobatic pose!
August 28th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! This is amazing! Congratulations for getting such a beautifully clear shot
August 28th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Love this one,
August 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A fantastic capture, Dawn! A great pose and lovely colours! Fav
August 28th, 2023
