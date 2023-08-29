Previous
He’s back I was able to get 2 feet when taking this using stand 50 mm lens by Dawn
Photo 1327

He’s back I was able to get 2 feet when taking this using stand 50 mm lens

29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a pose! Wonderful capture.
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a pose! A great pic!
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Bit of a contortionist! Great shot.
August 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Super closeup shot.
August 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! such an acrobatic pose!
August 28th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! This is amazing! Congratulations for getting such a beautifully clear shot
August 28th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Love this one,
August 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
A fantastic capture, Dawn! A great pose and lovely colours! Fav
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise