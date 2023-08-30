Previous
Taken at the Hikurangi Limestone Reserve, stopped there for lunch unfortunately I only had my cell ph by Dawn
Taken at the Hikurangi Limestone Reserve, stopped there for lunch unfortunately I only had my cell ph

30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Wonderful rock formations! Your phone did well.
August 30th, 2023  
katy ace
This is a very pleasing composition, and a fantastic capture of those rock formations
August 30th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Such interesting rock formations.
August 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav

@grammyn Thanking you Katy

@randystreat Thanking you kathy
August 30th, 2023  
