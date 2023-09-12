Previous
First Iris for the season by Dawn
First Iris for the season

12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
SandraD
A beauty.
September 12th, 2023  
Annie D
beautiful colours
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2023  
Diana
That is so stunning. gorgeous capture and colours.
September 12th, 2023  
Dorothy
Lovely
September 12th, 2023  
Kathy A
Lovely
September 12th, 2023  
AnnabelleQ
Makes me smile. Beautiful.
September 12th, 2023  
Desi
Oh how beautiful
September 12th, 2023  
