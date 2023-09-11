Previous
Mmmm where do I choose this time ? by Dawn
Mmmm where do I choose this time ?

11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Yao RL ace
Very cool, I must try with orange.
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@yaorenliu Thanking you Yao they really like oranges as do the Tui
September 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
September 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@joansmor Thanking you Joan and for fav

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav
September 11th, 2023  
katy ace
beautiful up close details Dawn FAV
September 11th, 2023  
