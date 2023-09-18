Previous
Macro of rice by Dawn
Macro of rice

18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Suzanne ace
Interesting effect
September 17th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wow! A great image and truly fascinating!
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
September 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
September 17th, 2023  
katy ace
This is really a great photo of it! It’s making me hungry
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They look like pearls
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic detail!
September 17th, 2023  
