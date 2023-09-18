Sign up
Photo 1347
Photo 1347
Macro of rice
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Views
Comments
7
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th September 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Interesting effect
September 17th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A great image and truly fascinating!
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
September 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
September 17th, 2023
katy
ace
This is really a great photo of it! It’s making me hungry
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They look like pearls
September 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic detail!
September 17th, 2023
