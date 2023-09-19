Sign up
Previous
Photo 1348
A spoonbill coming into land looks a lot like a ballerina
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
7
4
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2369
photos
160
followers
120
following
369% complete
View this month »
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
Latest from all albums
375
1345
376
377
1346
1347
378
1348
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th September 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful ! perhaps a rendition of "Swan Lake" !!
September 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
Yes it does - great analogy
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, perfect timing and capture.
September 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing and capture.
September 19th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Brilliant capture! Fav
September 19th, 2023
AnnabelleQ
The timing!!!!
September 19th, 2023
