Previous
Spoonbills taken at Awanui Far North by Dawn
Photo 1349

Spoonbills taken at Awanui Far North

These birds gather in trees and feed at low tide which is interesting as tide goes out one or two will fly out and. See if water low enough if not return to trees this continues until one lands then it a constant stream of birds
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fab! I love spoonbills
September 19th, 2023  
SandraD ace
Beautiful photography
September 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@casablanca Thanking you Casablanca

@sandradavies Thanking you Sandra
September 19th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice shots. We don’t have white ones here.
September 19th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
September 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great captures. The spoonbills here are pink from the food they eat.
September 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find and captures!
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful collage! I've never seen any Spoonbills so this is wonderful for me
September 19th, 2023  
Kathy ace
So many. I take it that this is a common occurrence not migration. Great captures of them in flight, roosting in the trees and eating in the water. Super collage.
September 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@danette Thanking you Danette

@mubbur Thanking you Oli

@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree yes I did some reading on them interesting

@beryl Thanking you Beryl

@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav
September 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy and for fav yes it is migration I’d never seen so many in one place !
September 19th, 2023  
katy ace
Such a terrific collage to show that progression.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise