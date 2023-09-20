Sign up
Previous
Photo 1349
Spoonbills taken at Awanui Far North
These birds gather in trees and feed at low tide which is interesting as tide goes out one or two will fly out and. See if water low enough if not return to trees this continues until one lands then it a constant stream of birds
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
12
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2371
photos
160
followers
120
following
Casablanca
ace
Fab! I love spoonbills
September 19th, 2023
SandraD
ace
Beautiful photography
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@casablanca
Thanking you Casablanca
@sandradavies
Thanking you Sandra
September 19th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice shots. We don’t have white ones here.
September 19th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
September 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great captures. The spoonbills here are pink from the food they eat.
September 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find and captures!
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful collage! I've never seen any Spoonbills so this is wonderful for me
September 19th, 2023
Kathy
ace
So many. I take it that this is a common occurrence not migration. Great captures of them in flight, roosting in the trees and eating in the water. Super collage.
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@danette
Thanking you Danette
@mubbur
Thanking you Oli
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree yes I did some reading on them interesting
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy and for fav yes it is migration I’d never seen so many in one place !
September 19th, 2023
katy
ace
Such a terrific collage to show that progression.
September 19th, 2023
