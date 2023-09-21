Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
The odd man out among all the spoonbills , the great white heron or great egret , builds their nests in trees near water too
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy
ace
Wow what a remarkable image Dawn
September 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture and great timing.
September 21st, 2023
