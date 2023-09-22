Previous
This boat Ben Gunn belonged to my husband many years ago when he was a Commercial Fisherman he was trawling and scalloping by Dawn
This boat Ben Gunn belonged to my husband many years ago when he was a Commercial Fisherman he was trawling and scalloping

22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Corinne C ace
This must me moving to see this boat again. It looks well maintained.
September 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great looking fishing boat.
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav yes I’m sure it stirred up memories for him.

@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
September 21st, 2023  
Jerzy
That is such an interesting career and probably hard work. Great picture.
September 21st, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
An adventurous profession.
September 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture of your husband's old boat!
September 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Neat fishing boat!
September 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
lots of wonderful memories in that trawler
September 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
How great for you to see it again. Does it make him sad ? It could not have been an easy life.
September 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice boat, and pic😊👍
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Still looks almost like new. A hard life.
September 22nd, 2023  
