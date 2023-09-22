Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
This boat Ben Gunn belonged to my husband many years ago when he was a Commercial Fisherman he was trawling and scalloping
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
11
4
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2375
photos
160
followers
120
following
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
378
1348
379
1349
1350
380
1351
381
Views
22
Comments
11
11
Fav's
4
4
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th September 2023 12:20pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
This must me moving to see this boat again. It looks well maintained.
September 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great looking fishing boat.
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav yes I’m sure it stirred up memories for him.
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
September 21st, 2023
Jerzy
That is such an interesting career and probably hard work. Great picture.
September 21st, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
An adventurous profession.
September 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of your husband's old boat!
September 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Neat fishing boat!
September 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
lots of wonderful memories in that trawler
September 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
How great for you to see it again. Does it make him sad ? It could not have been an easy life.
September 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice boat, and pic😊👍
September 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Still looks almost like new. A hard life.
September 22nd, 2023
@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav