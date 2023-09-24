Previous
Herons by Dawn
Photo 1353

Herons

24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great shot, Dawn! I love your composition and their silhouettes! Fav
September 23rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice silhouettes!
September 23rd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
That is amazing! Fave
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super in silhouette! fav
September 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous silhouettes
September 23rd, 2023  
Pat
Marvellous shot. How great to catch two together. I love this!
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise