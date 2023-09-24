Sign up
Photo 1353
Herons
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
6
5
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th September 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A great shot, Dawn! I love your composition and their silhouettes! Fav
September 23rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice silhouettes!
September 23rd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
That is amazing! Fave
September 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super in silhouette! fav
September 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous silhouettes
September 23rd, 2023
Pat
Marvellous shot. How great to catch two together. I love this!
September 23rd, 2023
