Rising taken a couple of nights ago by Dawn
Photo 1356

Rising taken a couple of nights ago

27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Heather ace
Wow! A great shot and presentation! Fav
September 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Great moon shit with so much detail.
September 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 26th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, Pat @happypat - have you re-read your comment?
Good to see the moon's craters!
September 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@maggiemae Ha ha no I haven't Maggie! I’m always putting an I instead of an o. Makes a massive difference! Not a shit shot at all Dawn….very sorry! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️
September 26th, 2023  
katy ace
@maggiemae @happypat made me giggle


Terrific shot Dawn.
September 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice shot!
September 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great rising moon.
September 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 26th, 2023  
