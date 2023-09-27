Sign up
Previous
Photo 1356
Rising taken a couple of nights ago
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
9
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2388
photos
160
followers
120
following
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Latest from all albums
1353
1354
386
387
25
1355
388
1356
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Heather
ace
Wow! A great shot and presentation! Fav
September 26th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Great moon shit with so much detail.
September 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 26th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, Pat
@happypat
- have you re-read your comment?
Good to see the moon's craters!
September 26th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@maggiemae
Ha ha no I haven't Maggie! I’m always putting an I instead of an o. Makes a massive difference! Not a shit shot at all Dawn….very sorry! 🤦♀️🤦♀️
September 26th, 2023
katy
ace
@maggiemae
@happypat
made me giggle
Terrific shot Dawn.
September 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice shot!
September 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great rising moon.
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 26th, 2023
365 Project
