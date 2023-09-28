Previous
Fuschia arborescens commonly known as the Fuschia tree taken in my garden by Dawn
Fuschia arborescens commonly known as the Fuschia tree taken in my garden

28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Dawn

Mags ace
Beautiful color!
September 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So vivid, clever edit
September 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful rich pink.
September 27th, 2023  
katy ace
The color is fantastic and I love the way you have chosen to present this
September 27th, 2023  
