Previous
Photo 1359
Taken at the little stream where we run our dogs
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
6
2
Dawn
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
24th September 2023 2:44pm
Heather
A great capture of the flowing water and the falls! Fav
September 29th, 2023
katy
So pretty! I love the way you composed this one
September 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Great image!
September 29th, 2023
Suzanne
Water effect excellent.
September 29th, 2023
JudyC
Fantastic! Fav!
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
@365projectorgheatherb
Thabking you Heather and for fav
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
@carole_sandford
Thanking you Carole
@ankers70
Thanking you Suzanne
@judyc57
Thanking you Judy and for fav
September 29th, 2023
