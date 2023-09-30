Previous
Taken at the little stream where we run our dogs by Dawn
Photo 1359

Taken at the little stream where we run our dogs

30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture of the flowing water and the falls! Fav
September 29th, 2023  
katy ace
So pretty! I love the way you composed this one
September 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image!
September 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Water effect excellent.
September 29th, 2023  
JudyC
Fantastic! Fav!

September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thabking you Heather and for fav

@grammyn Thanking you Katy

@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole

@ankers70 Thanking you Suzanne

@judyc57 Thanking you Judy and for fav
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise