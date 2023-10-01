Previous
Top photo shows our chooks coming running to us , then it’s a case of pied piper lol by Dawn
Top photo shows our chooks coming running to us , then it's a case of pied piper lol

1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Dawn

Susan Wakely ace
Such cute looking characters.
September 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! So cute!
September 30th, 2023  
