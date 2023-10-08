Sign up
Photo 1367
A lovely surprise this morning with a tūī in our kōwhai tree
Taken from front door
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
374% complete
View this month »
Dianne
Gorgeous.
October 8th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
Wow. That is beautiful and a great contrast to the tree.
October 8th, 2023
katy
ace
Absolutely awesome and a FAV
October 8th, 2023
