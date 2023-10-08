Previous
A lovely surprise this morning with a tūī in our kōwhai tree by Dawn
A lovely surprise this morning with a tūī in our kōwhai tree

Taken from front door
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Dawn

Dianne
Gorgeous.
October 8th, 2023  
Dixie Goode
Wow. That is beautiful and a great contrast to the tree.
October 8th, 2023  
katy
Absolutely awesome and a FAV
October 8th, 2023  
