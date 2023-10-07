Previous
Spoonbills by Dawn
Photo 1366

Spoonbills

Taken 19th Sept
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Dawn


@Dawn
Chris
Nicely captured.
October 7th, 2023  
Corinne C
I love this!
October 7th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
Quite the ruckus! Excellent timing on the shutter.
October 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
Nice one
October 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Fabulous timing and capture of this kafuffle in the landing - fav
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn
@kipper1951 Thanking you Chris

@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav

@olivetreeann Thanking you Anne

@pdulis Thanking you Peter and for fav
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav
October 7th, 2023  
