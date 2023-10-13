Previous
Foxglove buds by Dawn
Photo 1372

Foxglove buds

13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Dawn


@Dawn
375% complete

amyK
Lovely light capture
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful emerging from the darkness in a pool of light! fav
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn
@amyk Thanking you Amy

@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav

@joansmor Thanking you Joan
October 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful light!
October 12th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
I love the way the light is just on your subject. Nice.
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn
@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole and for fav

@dkbarnett Thanking you Delwyn
October 12th, 2023  
Suzanne
Excellent on black
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn
@ankers70 Thanking you Suzanne and for fav
October 12th, 2023  
Suzanne
My absolute pleasure and good morning
@Dawn
October 12th, 2023  
