Previous
Photo 1373
This is Arty my little Great Nephew hiding in cupboard from his Dad
This is not my photo as they reside in London
Thanking all who gave favs to my photos of “ a nice surprise “ as it’s reached Top Twenty 😍
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
5
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2420
photos
166
followers
127
following
376% complete
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
144
1369
1370
145
1371
146
1372
1373
Heather
ace
So cute! Snug as a bug!
October 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
How adorable!
October 13th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delight!
October 13th, 2023
katy
ace
Precious! FAV
October 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
October 13th, 2023
