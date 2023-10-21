Previous
A lone windsurfer by Dawn
Photo 1380

A lone windsurfer

Thanking to all who helped get my pic of a foxglove on TT this week so much appreciated 😍
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
wonderful timing and a great diptych, Dawn
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing and surf.
October 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Love that, Dawn!
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great photos of the action.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise