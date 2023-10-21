Sign up
Previous
Photo 1380
A lone windsurfer
Thanking to all who helped get my pic of a foxglove on TT this week so much appreciated 😍
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
4
1
Dawn
2428
photos
166
followers
127
following
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
wind
,
windsurfer
katy
wonderful timing and a great diptych, Dawn
October 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Great timing and surf.
October 20th, 2023
Suzanne
Love that, Dawn!
October 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Great photos of the action.
October 20th, 2023
