Sunset taken a couple of nights ago by Dawn
Photo 1379

Sunset taken a couple of nights ago

20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Dawn

Dawn
Bill Davidson
Very nice.
October 19th, 2023  
Mags
A lovely sunset.
October 19th, 2023  
Dawn
@billdavidson Thanking you Bill

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
The trees look good against the lovely sky.
October 19th, 2023  
