Previous
Photo 1378
This chap battled to bring in his catch had a good size stingray yesterday , he released it
These pics taken 400 metres from him using a 300 mm lens
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Dawn
@Dawn
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@mubbur
Thanks 😊
October 18th, 2023
