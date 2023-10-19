Previous
This chap battled to bring in his catch had a good size stingray yesterday , he released it by Dawn
Photo 1378

These pics taken 400 metres from him using a 300 mm lens
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Dawn

Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
October 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@mubbur Thanks 😊
October 18th, 2023  
