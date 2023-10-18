Previous
This microlight flew past us yesterday by Dawn
Photo 1376

This microlight flew past us yesterday

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Dawn

Dawn
Susan Wakely
Great capture of it flying so low.
October 16th, 2023  
Mags
Wow! Such freedom to fly like that.
October 16th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross
Great shot
October 16th, 2023  
Wendy Stout
Great shot… sometimes they are so quick you miss the moment but this is a real good one
October 16th, 2023  
Corinne C
Your timing was right! Beautiful red wing against the big blue!
October 16th, 2023  
Bucktree
Great action capture.
October 16th, 2023  
Heather
Great colours!
October 16th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Wonderful capture...
October 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
October 16th, 2023  
