Previous
Photo 1376
This microlight flew past us yesterday
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
9
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2424
photos
166
followers
127
following
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1371
146
1372
393
1373
1374
1375
1376
Views
23
Comments
9
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th October 2023 12:25pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of it flying so low.
October 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Such freedom to fly like that.
October 16th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
October 16th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Great shot… sometimes they are so quick you miss the moment but this is a real good one
October 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your timing was right! Beautiful red wing against the big blue!
October 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great action capture.
October 16th, 2023
Heather
ace
Great colours!
October 16th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture...
October 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 16th, 2023
