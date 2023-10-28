Previous
Himself surfcasting however if you look closely you can see a shark about 1 m in length in very shallow waters . by Dawn
Himself surfcasting however if you look closely you can see a shark about 1 m in length in very shallow waters .

Flynn picked it up but dropped it so quickly when it wriggled getting a huge fright looked funny but no camera on hand .


Thanking all who gave favs to my sunrise as it’s made TT always such a thrill
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful shot! Favourite
October 27th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific photo composed beautifully and a bonus shark!
October 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture and interesting to see the shark.
October 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Is that what himself caught?
October 27th, 2023  
