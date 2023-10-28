Sign up
Photo 1387
Photo 1387
Himself surfcasting however if you look closely you can see a shark about 1 m in length in very shallow waters .
Flynn picked it up but dropped it so quickly when it wriggled getting a huge fright looked funny but no camera on hand .
Thanking all who gave favs to my sunrise as it’s made TT always such a thrill
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2435
photos
166
followers
127
following
380% complete
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Views
23
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th October 2023 8:09am
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
What a wonderful shot! Favourite
October 27th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific photo composed beautifully and a bonus shark!
October 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and interesting to see the shark.
October 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! Is that what himself caught?
October 27th, 2023
