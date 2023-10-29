Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1388
Coming in to land
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2436
photos
166
followers
127
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
26th October 2023 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing and love the shadow!
October 28th, 2023
Desi
Lovely!
October 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and shadow.
October 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Perfect timing
October 28th, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent timing to catch him so well and get his shadow in the frame as well
October 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@radiogirl
Thanking you Islandgirl and for fav
@seacreature
Thanking you Desi
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanking you Jackie
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
October 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing and shadow.
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@seacreature Thanking you Desi
@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanking you Jackie
@grammyn Thanking you Katy