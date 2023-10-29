Previous
Coming in to land by Dawn
Coming in to land

29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Islandgirl ace
Great timing and love the shadow!
October 28th, 2023  
Desi
Lovely!
October 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture and shadow.
October 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Perfect timing
October 28th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent timing to catch him so well and get his shadow in the frame as well
October 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@radiogirl Thanking you Islandgirl and for fav

@seacreature Thanking you Desi

@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanking you Jackie

@grammyn Thanking you Katy
October 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing and shadow.
October 28th, 2023  
