The weathers turning by Dawn
The weathers turning

Fortunately we moved from beach front to our friends , it was quite a rocky night then the rain , so closed up came home waiting out until this ex cyclone Lola to pass
Dawn

Islandgirl ace
Lovely sunrise!
October 29th, 2023  
katy ace
So sorry the weather is threatening. You got a beautiful photo in spite of it. FAV
October 29th, 2023  
