Photo 1390
Main Street of Kerikeri we live 20ks away
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Dawn
@Dawn
Views
21
Comments
7
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
25th October 2023 1:01pm
Mags
ace
Fabulous street capture!
October 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
A familiar sight - we have friends who live in Kerikeri.
October 30th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Busy street scene, I notice the bird of paradise blooming.
October 30th, 2023
Heather
ace
Fascinating to see! Such a busy street- so much going on. But the bird of paradise (as Linda mentioned) and the pedestrians caught my eye.
October 30th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific capture of the city. What is the population?
October 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great street shot. Looks busy.
October 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks rather busy.
October 30th, 2023
