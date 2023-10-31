Previous
Main Street of Kerikeri we live 20ks away by Dawn
Photo 1390

Main Street of Kerikeri we live 20ks away

31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Dawn

Mags
Fabulous street capture!
October 30th, 2023  
Maggiemae
A familiar sight - we have friends who live in Kerikeri.
October 30th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Busy street scene, I notice the bird of paradise blooming.
October 30th, 2023  
Heather
Fascinating to see! Such a busy street- so much going on. But the bird of paradise (as Linda mentioned) and the pedestrians caught my eye.
October 30th, 2023  
katy
Terrific capture of the city. What is the population?
October 30th, 2023  
Bucktree
Great street shot. Looks busy.
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Looks rather busy.
October 30th, 2023  
