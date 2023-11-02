Previous
A black backed gull dropping a shellfish to open it sorry about the quality of pic by Dawn
Photo 1392

A black backed gull dropping a shellfish to open it sorry about the quality of pic

The weather has settled so we’ve gone back ,it looks like the bird is dropping it on grass but no it’s on the beach .
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
They are clever.
November 1st, 2023  
katy ace
Absolutely amazing to capture it so well! Very impressive that it is still in the frame
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture! I couldn't do it.
November 1st, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous timing :)
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful action shot
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise