Previous
Photo 1392
A black backed gull dropping a shellfish to open it sorry about the quality of pic
The weather has settled so we’ve gone back ,it looks like the bird is dropping it on grass but no it’s on the beach .
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
6
0
Dawn
ace
Mark Prince
ace
They are clever.
November 1st, 2023
katy
ace
Absolutely amazing to capture it so well! Very impressive that it is still in the frame
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture! I couldn't do it.
November 1st, 2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous timing :)
November 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful action shot
November 1st, 2023
