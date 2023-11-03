Previous
The smallest octopus I’ve ever seen (about the size of 10cents) I did pick it up to show Keith who was about 20’ away fishing by Dawn
Photo 1393

The smallest octopus I’ve ever seen (about the size of 10cents) I did pick it up to show Keith who was about 20’ away fishing

3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
WOW!! Good find and presentation
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@hjbenson Thanks Harry and for fav I never thought I’d see one so small
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Difficult to gauge the size of it. Great find.
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool find and capture!
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise