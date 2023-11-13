Sign up
Previous
Photo 1403
This little one was having a great time in the surf nana was close by watching
Thanking you all for your visit kind comments and favs
all so much appreciated
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2464
photos
169
followers
123
following
384% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st October 2023 2:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
November 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture
November 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Great fun
November 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great fun capture.
November 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like that expression 'surf nana'!
November 12th, 2023
